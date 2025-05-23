Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust makes up about 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

