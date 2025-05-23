200,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $22,125,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 13, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

