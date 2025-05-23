Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,752,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 824,023 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

