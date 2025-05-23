8,687 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Purchased by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

