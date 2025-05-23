Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

