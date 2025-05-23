Alpine Global Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 544.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

