Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

