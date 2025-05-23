Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 56,137 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 365,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 121,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

