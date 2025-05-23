PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 41,772 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 347,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,468 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 909,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,260 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $321.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

