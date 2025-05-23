PharVision Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 23,040 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. PharVision Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Children’s Place by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.32 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.38) EPS.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

