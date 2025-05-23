Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,141,644 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 482,217 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $161,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $709,300,000 after buying an additional 160,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

