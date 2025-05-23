LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 2.1%
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.