LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.84.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

