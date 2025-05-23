Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.90% of Yum China worth $164,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $243,901,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,073 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after buying an additional 2,980,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

