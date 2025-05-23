GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 4,126,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,261,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.11.

Get GCM Resources alerts:

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.