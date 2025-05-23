5,962 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 491.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

