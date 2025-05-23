McMill Wealth Management Invests $3.59 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 140,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of McMill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 159,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428,256 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.08 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

