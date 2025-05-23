Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coincheck Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Coincheck Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CNCK stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Coincheck Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coincheck Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

