Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
