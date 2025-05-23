Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

