Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Dominari Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOMH opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Dominari has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.59.
Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 180.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
