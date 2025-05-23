Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Dominari Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOMH opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Dominari has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 180.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

Dominari Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOMH Free Report ) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

