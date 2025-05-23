Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

COEP opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.66.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

