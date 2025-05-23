GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.39. GoPro has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 957.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,338,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,841,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of GoPro by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,723,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 859,677 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 379,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

