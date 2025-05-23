USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.72 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

