AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,999 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $249,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,560,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,934,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,550,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $218,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $112.04 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

