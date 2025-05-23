Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,471 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.