USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,325 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4%

LYB stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.43%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.