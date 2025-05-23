USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,728 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

