USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.55 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,340,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,698.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,057.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7,165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7,835.48. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

