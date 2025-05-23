Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $138.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average is $125.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 606.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

