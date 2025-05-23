Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,482 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

