433,909 Shares in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 433,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Campbell’s from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell’s Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

