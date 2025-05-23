Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $4,175,754.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,146.40. The trade was a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

