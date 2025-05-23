Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 905.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,585 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGS. Barclays reduced their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of KGS opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.