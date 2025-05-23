Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,787 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

