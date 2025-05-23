Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 308,774 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,774 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Gentex worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

