Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 461.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,531 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $234,645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $308,172 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

