Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 73,863 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Blueprint Medicines worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.