Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 21,849 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,849 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WTS stock opened at $238.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,314.40. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

