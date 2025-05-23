Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 174.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $29.25 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tanger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

