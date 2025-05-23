Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,413,322 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,413,322 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $12,930,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.