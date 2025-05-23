4,008 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2%

FIS stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

