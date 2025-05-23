Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $20.96 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,982,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $21,966,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,280,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 129,237 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

