Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 1,083 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,246,000. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,844,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,241,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.09.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $335.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.36 and its 200 day moving average is $356.52.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.