Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Pool by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pool by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.22.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $303.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.96. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

