Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $387,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avis Budget Group Stock Up 8.1%
NASDAQ:CAR opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $117.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Computer Stock Clears New Path Higher on Saudi Orders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.