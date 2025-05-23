Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $387,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $117.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.