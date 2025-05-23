Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,264 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,161,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,006,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

