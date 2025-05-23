Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.