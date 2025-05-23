Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Popular by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after buying an additional 515,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 459,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,373,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $106.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

