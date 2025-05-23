Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.