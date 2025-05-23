Robert W. Baird Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $215.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.46.

SNOW opened at $203.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,708.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,555.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,345,319.64. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

